Boston Triathlon Club named region’s best for second year running

Boston Triathlon Club has been named the East Midlands Triathlon Club of the Year for the second year running.

The club collected the accolade as Triathlon England held their regional awards evening in Loughborough.

The Boston club claimed its success was testament to the commitment and dedication of the committee and coaches, who have built the club up from its inception three years ago.

But the awards didn’t end there.

Junior Development Coach Peter Ward was named Participation Coach of the Year, recognising the work and commitment he has shown to the club.

“I’m totally blown away by the news,” Peter said.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support from the club.

“I’m really excited by the prospects for the future of our club and I’m proud to be a part of its development.”

Peter will now be put forward for the National Awards.

Jessica Herriott received a Special Recognition award for her participation in all eight events of the East Midlands Triathlon Junior Race Series, one of only 10 juniors to do so.