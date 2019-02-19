Bourne’s trail half marathon challenge

Boston Triathlon Club’s Steve Bourne travelled to the land of his forefathers to take part in the fourth edition of the Hoka Winter Trail Half Marathon.

The 13.1-mile trail run takes part in the Pontrhydyfen, South Wales.

This challenging trail route is set in the spectacular Afan Forest and the course is not for the faint hearted, offering more than 700m of elevation with expansive views right around the beautiful valley location.

Steve finished in a time of 1 hr 42 mins 10 secs, 39th overall and 10th in his his age group out of 700 a total of competitors.

Happy with the result, Steve continues his training efforts towards the Triathlon X race around Lake Windemere and the Lake District National Park in June this year.

Members of Boston Triathlon Club competed in the final round of the Lincolnshire Cross Country series at a wet Ostlers Plantation.

Lincolnshire Athletics hosted the event at Woodhall Spa where Ben Marsters was able to put the disappointment of a did-not-finish from the previous round at Biscathorpe behind him.

He secured a strong third place in the senior men’s category, clocking 34 mins 45 secs over the 8,649m course.

Liz Cannon was 19th in the veteran women’s event, finishing the 5,766m challenge in 31 mins 27 secs.

In the under 11 girls’s event over 1,604m, Ella Firth was ninth in 7 mins 42 secs, while Oliver Aiken finished ninth in the under 13 boys’s 2,883m course in a time of 13 mins 14 secs.