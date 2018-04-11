Bowlers claim a national title

Members of Boston Indoor Bowls Club have helped Lincolnshire to be crowned national champions.

Di Wilson-Rogers, Chelsea Tomlin, Jean Thompson, Sue Hoyles and Louise Catchpole were part of the team which lifted the Atherley Trophy at Melton Mowbray.

Lincolnshire defeated 2013 champions Dorset 126-101 to claim the English Indoor Bowls Association’s inter-county title for the eighth time in 28 years.

The winners stamped out their authority at the eastern end of the Melton arena, where the rinks skipped by Gloria Haney, Chelsea Tomlin and Jill Edson piled up 83 shots and conceded only 37 over the 21 ends.

At the other end, the Dorset quartets skipped by Sue Dadson, Joan Halliwell and Lyn Howard salvaged some pride with three winning cards and a shots credit of 21 shots. Six of Lincolnshire’s team were in the side which lifted the Atherley Trophy for the first time in 1993 – Edson, Haney, Penny Strong, Pat Thompson, Olive Wells and Wilson-Rogers.

Results: Jenna Earl, Sheila Plaskitt, Louise Catchpole, Penny Strong 14, Jean Arnaud, Ngaio Mapes, Julie Leake, Joan Halliwell 22; Mary Johnson, Jean Thompson, Di Wilson-Rogers, Olive Wells 13, Julie Hudson, Liz Messer, Jenny Osborne, Sue Dadson 22; Gloria Davies, Betty Deaton, Lesley Holmes, Lyn Mountain 16, Kath Desmond, Margaret Hooper, Margaret Crawford, Lyn Howard 20; Lauren Finbow, Sylvia Wade, Jane Saunders, Gloria Haney 29, Pamela Daters, Pat Cornick, Sandie Smith, Barbara Lacey 11; Sue Hoyles, Val Bowker, Ruby Hill, Chelsea Tomlin 31, Sue Maggs, Di Lunn, Pam Lawford, Janet Emerson 9; Pat Thompson, Jean Morris, Rhoda Wing, Jill Edson 23, Sally Williams, Sue Pinnell, Jill Evans, Penny Cresswell 17.