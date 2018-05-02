Bowlers claim titles at the county finals

Boston Indoor Bowling Club members tasted success in the county finals.

Sue Hoyles beat Spalding’s England international Ruby Hill to win the Ladies’ Singles while Caitlin Moore and Jonathan West also secured trophies.

Janet Vinter, Jill Smith and Anne Jackson.

Caitlin won the under 18 Junior Singles, beating Owen Aspinall from Stamford 21-6, while England under 25 international Jonathan beat Spalding’s Jordan Philpott 2-0 to secure the under 25s title for the fifth time.

Janet Vinter, Anne Jackson and Jill Smith won the Ladies’ Triples, beating Horncastle.

Adrian Field, Ian Clark, Andrew Reeson and Jonathan West won the Men’s Rinks final 20-17 against a Lincoln set that included former world champion Billy Jackson.

The final week of the Boston Indoor Bowls League was something of an anti-climax as most issues had already been settled.

Sue Hoyles.

In Division One, Eastenders cemented top position with a 6-0 win over Punchbowlers.

Carlton Road, in second, beat basement side Norprint 6-0 while Red 5 beat the drop by one point as they defeated Strollers 6-0, Bob Lody (22-11) and Ian Smith (20-12) both successful.

Invaders beat IBC 4-2 to finish fourth and Holland Fen held on to third despite losing 4-2 to Royal Mail, who saw Keith Thorlby win 28-10 win to clinch the points.

A40 beat Jolly Farmers 4-2.

Jonathan West.

In Division Two, Parthians clinched the title with captain Leith Nix’s rink winning 21-14 for two points, but Patriarchs’ Tony Beck and his rink claimed four points with a 33-4 victory.

Breakaways finished second with a 4-2 win over Autos.

The bottom two teams, The Burtons and Boston Park, split the rink points but A. Batchelor’s 20-8 victory gave Park the aggregate points.

Golfers clinched third place at the expense of Poachers, beating them 6-0.

Caitlin Moore.

Cosmos won 4-2 against Feathers.

In Division Three, Dynamics finished with a 5-1 victory over Shipmates.

Nomads finished behind them in second but lost on both rinks to Central.

Fairways won 4-2 against Phoenix, Bias beat U3 4-2 and the Tryers beat Hotspurs 4-2.