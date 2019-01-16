Bowlers closing in on Nationals

Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Jonathan West is still endeavouring to qualify for the National Championship finals in the two bowl singles, four bowl singles and the mixed pairs.

In the four bowls he is in the area play-off against Lincoln’s Kevin Rands while in the mixed pairs he is one game away from qualifying.

In the two bowl singles he has two games to win before he qualifies.

In the men’s pairs event, Adrian Field and partner travelled to Horncastle to play the Paul Bark duo and suffered a defeat of 21-11.

In the men’s triples, Ian Clark also travelled to Horncastle to paly against the same opposition as Adrian and came away with creditable win of 18-14.

Next up for Ian is a tough game on the Boston green against Lincoln’s Danny Brown, where a win would see him just one game away from the Nationals.