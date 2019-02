Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s ladies’s team have qualified for the final of the Yetton Plate.

They booked their place in the national final – which will be played at Nottingham on Saturday, April 6 – after beating Chelmsford-based Falcon.

On the very quick St Neots green, they defeated their opponents 86-77.

The team lost on two rinks and drew another, meaning the result was in the hands of Iris Reeson, Elaine Edmonds, Pauline Atkin and Sue Hoyles to get the team through.

They won 24-10, much to the delight of the rest of the team.

Boston will now face Surrey side Sutton in the final.

In the County Over 60s League, Boston B travelled to Lincoln, winning on all rinks for a 125-70 result.