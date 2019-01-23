Bowlers into the national semi-finals

Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Yetton Plate team moved into the semi-finals of the national competition.

The ladies claimed a win of 89-73 against Harrogate to move into the final four.

They will now meet Falcon on February 16.

The men’s Denny Plate team lost to Blackpool Newton Hall 84-63 in a contest played at York IBC.

Skip Geoff Parker led all the way but dropped seven shots over the final three ends to lose 22-17.

The top rink, skipped by Richard Vinter, lost 27-11.

At 14 ends they were only five behind, but then dropped 14 shots to three in reply which saw the game slip away.

Jonathan West, matched against England under 25 teammate Dominic McVittie, did extremely well, losing by five shots 18-13, Jonathan and Dominic matching each other in skill.

The team did have one winning rink and they were playing the current world champion Mark Dawes’s rink.

Richard White, Andrew Dunnington, Adrian Field and Wayne Phoenix won 22-17.