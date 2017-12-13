Bowlers set for England duty

Boston Indoor Bowling Club members are preparing for international duty.

Matt Whyers and Martin Spencer have retained their places in the England Men’s Senior International team following success at recent trials.

Jonathan West will be making his debut in the under 25s team while Chelsea Tomlin retained her place in the Ladies’ Under 25s team, where she is the captain.

Chelsea also retained her place in the Senior Ladies’ team.

In the Mason Trophy, Boston Ladies started their journey with a 43-21 success against Scunthorpe.

Their opposition in the next round of the national competition will be Lincoln.