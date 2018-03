World champion Katherine Rednall will be at Boston Indoor Bowling Club on Saturday when the Lincolnshire Ladies face Suffolk in the semi-final of the Atherley Trophy.

Rednall won the world title at Potters Bar in January and, since then, has won the Champion of Champions singles and the Under 25 singles.

In April she will be representing England in the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Spectators are welcome at the club on Rosebery Avenue.

The contest starts at 1pm.