Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting an open evening on Saturday, February 23 at their Rosevery Avenue home.

The event runs from 5pm-7pm and is open to anyone aged eight and above.

Shoes and bowls are available to borrow on the day and qualified coaches will be on hand to offer guidance.

For further information contact Tanya on 01205 363156 or visit www.bostonindoorbowlingclub.co.uk