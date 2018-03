Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting an Open Night on Sunday, March 18.

The event will run from 5.30pm-7.30pm at their Rosebery Avenue home.

Coaches will be on the green to help and offer advice while shoes and equipment are available to borrow.

Anyone aged eight or over is welcome to the open evening.

For more information contact Tanya on 01205 363156 or visit www.bostonindoor.co.uk