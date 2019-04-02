Bowls league’s top two drop points

Les Feary.
The top two both dropped point in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One.

Leaders Eastenders saw a point drift away to IBC and Carlton Road, matched against third-placed Invaders, were grateful to see the trio of Ian Clark, Sue Simpson Shaw and Les Feary rallying on the last end to force a tied game at 19-19.

At the bottom, Royal Mail were matched against Red 5 and did really well to win the aggregate points.

Red 5’s Ian Smith won by a five-shot margin, but this was surpassed by Barbara Kenny, Ted Bloodworth and Geoff Taylor, who triumphed 17-9 for the Mail.

Holland Fen, in fourth spot, and Strollers fought out a tied game with and overall scoreline of 30 shots apiece.

Jolly Farmers were the only team in the division to pick up maximum points.

Matched against Punchbowlers, the Farmers had a one-point advantage before the start of play but finished seven ahead, skips Joe Moore and Sue Hoyles winning 19-16 and 21-17.

A40 going above Parthians on shot difference.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, the top sides are under pressure as third and fourth-place Breakaways and Poachers both picked up maximum points.

Breakaways defeated Cosmos with rink wins of 19-11 and 14-13 for skips Gordon Gallichan and Ivan Dilley.

Poachers skips Bob Tingey and John Riches, matched against Dynamics, won 21-18 and 18-17.

Vikings must be wishing they could re-start the season as the basement side produced another good result when they defeated second-placed Nomads.

Skips Millership and Staples produced wins of 17-13 and 21-12.

Autos maintained third spot, sharing the rink points with the Golfers but winning the additional points at stake thanks to Maureen Gardner, Tom Freeston and Dave Gardner (21-11).

Boston Park climbed to the top of the table and forced Nomads down to second.

For the Feathers, Brian Sansam won 13-12 but, replying for the Park, Tony Hill, Roy Risbourough and Alan Batchelor were never behind and won 28-17.

The top two in the Cammacks Division Three finished on the losing side.

Central, with a three-point advantage at the top, fell to mid-table Shipmates.

For the leaders, Fred Epton skipped his rink to a win of 20-19 and, replying for Shipmates, the Taylor-Barrow-Parker combination secured the additional points with a win of 19-13.

Fairways played on the same session as Central and could also only pick up two points.

Matched against Hotspurs, Anthea Hall fell 21-9 to Phil Exton, Keith Brown and Robert Druce.

Replying for the Fairways, Carol Nundy finished strongly to win 20-13 for two points.

The Burtons, in third, needed more than two points to put pressure on the top two.

Matched against Saxons, they secured the two points with a win of 19-16 but the aggregate points were not in question as Tracy Hodgson, John Hodgson and Pete Sharman won 19-9 for Saxons.

Bias and Amateurs shared the rink points but the higher team Amateurs won the extra points thanks to Eileen Favell, Tony Nixon and Ron Spence (35-6).

Phantoms versus the Phoenix was a very close game and only one shot separated them at the finish.

For the Phantoms, Kevin Rockall won 16-13 and, replying for Phoenix, Simon Sperring snatched the extra points with a success of 17-13.