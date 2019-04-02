Bowls league’s top two drop points

The top two both dropped point in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One.

Leaders Eastenders saw a point drift away to IBC and Carlton Road, matched against third-placed Invaders, were grateful to see the trio of Ian Clark, Sue Simpson Shaw and Les Feary rallying on the last end to force a tied game at 19-19.

At the bottom, Royal Mail were matched against Red 5 and did really well to win the aggregate points.

Red 5’s Ian Smith won by a five-shot margin, but this was surpassed by Barbara Kenny, Ted Bloodworth and Geoff Taylor, who triumphed 17-9 for the Mail.

Holland Fen, in fourth spot, and Strollers fought out a tied game with and overall scoreline of 30 shots apiece.

Jolly Farmers were the only team in the division to pick up maximum points.

Matched against Punchbowlers, the Farmers had a one-point advantage before the start of play but finished seven ahead, skips Joe Moore and Sue Hoyles winning 19-16 and 21-17.

A40 going above Parthians on shot difference.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, the top sides are under pressure as third and fourth-place Breakaways and Poachers both picked up maximum points.

Breakaways defeated Cosmos with rink wins of 19-11 and 14-13 for skips Gordon Gallichan and Ivan Dilley.

Poachers skips Bob Tingey and John Riches, matched against Dynamics, won 21-18 and 18-17.

Vikings must be wishing they could re-start the season as the basement side produced another good result when they defeated second-placed Nomads.

Skips Millership and Staples produced wins of 17-13 and 21-12.

Autos maintained third spot, sharing the rink points with the Golfers but winning the additional points at stake thanks to Maureen Gardner, Tom Freeston and Dave Gardner (21-11).

Boston Park climbed to the top of the table and forced Nomads down to second.

For the Feathers, Brian Sansam won 13-12 but, replying for the Park, Tony Hill, Roy Risbourough and Alan Batchelor were never behind and won 28-17.

The top two in the Cammacks Division Three finished on the losing side.

Central, with a three-point advantage at the top, fell to mid-table Shipmates.

For the leaders, Fred Epton skipped his rink to a win of 20-19 and, replying for Shipmates, the Taylor-Barrow-Parker combination secured the additional points with a win of 19-13.

Fairways played on the same session as Central and could also only pick up two points.

Matched against Hotspurs, Anthea Hall fell 21-9 to Phil Exton, Keith Brown and Robert Druce.

Replying for the Fairways, Carol Nundy finished strongly to win 20-13 for two points.

The Burtons, in third, needed more than two points to put pressure on the top two.

Matched against Saxons, they secured the two points with a win of 19-16 but the aggregate points were not in question as Tracy Hodgson, John Hodgson and Pete Sharman won 19-9 for Saxons.

Bias and Amateurs shared the rink points but the higher team Amateurs won the extra points thanks to Eileen Favell, Tony Nixon and Ron Spence (35-6).

Phantoms versus the Phoenix was a very close game and only one shot separated them at the finish.

For the Phantoms, Kevin Rockall won 16-13 and, replying for Phoenix, Simon Sperring snatched the extra points with a success of 17-13.