Bowls trio prepare for national trials

Three Boston Indoor Bowling Club members are hoping to book their place in the England squads.

Chantal Spencer, Chelsea Tomlin and Jonathan West will be attending the national under 25s trial at Rugby Thornfield on Sunday.

The Boston club’s ladies’ and men’s team have been involved in national knockout competitions.

The ladies’ team played near neighbours Sleaford in the first round of the Yetton Trophy competition and won a nerve-racking game 78-76.

They then defeated Louth 112-52 and will now face South Forest on December 9.

In the Denny Cup, Boston’s men fell in the first round to Spalding.

They beat Grantham 75-61 in the first round of the Denny Plate and now face Scunthorpe on December 9.