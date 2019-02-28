Boxer Elding into regional finals

Boston boxer Harvey Elding has booked his place in the East Midlands Regional finals.

The Imps Boxing Centre youngster came up against experienced opponent Billy Cowling, of South Normanton ABC at Nottingham’s Rushcliffe Arena this weekend.

The first round saw the tricky southpaw come forward with Elding trying to counter as the boxer was coming in, but Cowling seemed to come out on top.

In the second round Elding changed it up and became the aggressor, planting his feet and letting his shots go, landing the cleaner blows.

Cowling, still trying to push the fight, struggled with Elding’s strength and work rate.

The third round was more of the same with Elding’s work rate picking up, the Boston lad slipping the shots of Cowling and landing his own shots.

Elding won by a close points decision and progresses to this weekend’s final in Leicester.

Elding is pictured with his coaches Colan Forman and Harry Harrison.