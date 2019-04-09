Boxer Pogson books place in national final

Thomas Pogson is gunning for glory after booking his place in the final of the Senior National Elite England Boxing Championships.

The 22-year-old won two potentially tough bouts in his 91kg category at the weekend to keep his dream of becoming a national champion alive.

Competing in Nottingham on Saturday he defeated Tomasz Ivachov of Huggy’s Gym, Bradford in the quarter-finals, progressing comfortably.

Sunday saw him face Iman Zahmatkesh, knowing the winner would move into the final.

“I was told he was a tough lad but my right hook slowed him down and my jab was working great,” Pogson said.

“I was getting him from a low position and whipping it up.”

Pogson will now meet Army heavyweight Natty Ngwenya in the final at Manchester Civic Centre on Saturday, and the Bostonian is hoping for a good turnout of friends and family to cheer him on.

Pogson fights out of Imps Boxing Centre where he is coached by Steve Davison and Colan Forman.

In Boston he trains with cousin Callum Johnson, Barry Kilmore and also works with Marv Wiltshire.

His current sponsors include Freshtime Futures Trust, Clarricoates Builders, Elite Auto Refurbishing, 100% Gym, Sam Robinson Barbering, Sneaker Boys, H. Dawson and Sons Butchers and Chenery Fitness.