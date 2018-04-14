Boxer Pogson preparing for the national quarter-finals

Thomas Pogson is preparing to compete in the quarter-finals of the national amateur boxing championships.

The 21-year-old, from Boston, defeated London champion Sherif Musah at the Huddersfield Leisure Centre, winning on a unanimous points decision last weekend.

And that has set up an enticing clash with Great Britain three-nations champion Natty Ngwenga.

The two heavyweights will go toe-to-toe at the University of East London on April 20.

“It’s a competition I’ve always wanted to win,” said Pogson.

“I’ve got a tough fight coming up, but I’ll train hard and do everything I can to win.

“He’s in the GB squad, and beating him could open a few doors for me.”