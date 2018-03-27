Boxers entertain

Boston Amateur Boxing Club hosted a day of action-packed, high-quality boxing last week.

At Haven High Technology College, the National Junior quarter-finals took place during the day, before the club hosted their own show in the evening.

The evening’s show featured seven of the club’s fighters, who were all keen to showcase their skills.

Thomas Osbourne met Anfield’s William Pryor in a skills bout.

Both boys put on a great opening bout and Thomas was using his fast jab to great effect. In skills bouts there is no winner or loser, and both lads had their hands raised at the final bell.

Harvey Harmon never fails to provide all-action boxing and the Boston tank did not disappoint. Levi Scotland, of Willenhall ABC, knew from the off that he would have to really dig deep as Harmon never stopped throwing leather.

At the end of the contest it was the boy from Willenhall who was awarded the decision, in what many thought was the bout of the night.

Jimmy Britton jnr has been impressing his coaches with his technical ability and first-class defence. He was up against an awkward opponent in Tommy Hornton.

The Grimsby southpaw made it tough for young Jimmy to land his powerful body shots, edging a points win.

Dylan Harmon wanted to put on a great display and he did not let the crowd down, boxing Lewis Bollingbrook from Attleborough.

He threw some telling right hands, claiming a unanimous points win.

Lucas Forinton faced Brodie Carroll, of Seacroft ABC, in a close encounter.

This was only Lucas’ second contest and he was up against a much taller opponent. However, he stuck to his game plan and showed much promise although Carroll got the points win.

Boston’s Angelica Finch was once again pitched against old foe Charlotte Powel, of Anfield. The two previously met in the National Championships, and Angelica was looking for revenge after she just missed out on the title.

Both girls started well, scoring with fast accurate punches.

The girl from Liverpool upped her work rate in the last couple of rounds and was awarded the unanimous decision.

The final bout of the evening was a youth contest and Brook Lucas was hopeful of gaining a win against Kyle Barrow, of Seacroft.

This bout was a hard-punching contest with both lads landing some tough shots.

Brook however was the stronger and as the bout progressed his power shone through, the Boston southpaw gaining his first win.