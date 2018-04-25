Boxers fight hard in Grantham

Boston Amateur Boxing Club members were in action on a Grantham Boxing Club double bill on Saturday.

The day-time show was the East Midlands rounds of the National School’s Championships, where brothers Jimmy and Harry Britton were hoping to progress in this tough competition.

Harry received a bye after there was no opponent in his weight class, while Jimmy met the experienced Thomas Robinson of Derby ABC.

Jimmy produced some excellent boxing, catching Robinson with some cracking counter punches, only for the Derby lad to get the decision.

The evening show featured Boston’s Tom Osbourne, in his first contest, against Montana Price of Imps Boxing Centre (Lincoln). Tom grew into the bout and gave his all, finding his range and working combinations well.

However, Price claimed the decision.

Boston banger Dylan Harmon met old foe Mackenzie Flannery, also of Imps Boxing Centre.

Flannery is a tall and rangy southpaw with fast hands, but both fighters were quick out of the blocks.

Both threw telling shots while Dylan found the breakthrough he was looking for, a hard right hand leaving Flannery with a bloodied nose.

At the final bell both boys received a huge round of applause, Flannery given the verdict.