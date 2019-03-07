Bradley ready for title showdown

Nina Bradley is thinking positive ahead of her WBC International Female Lightweight title fight.

The Bostonian will meet Terri Harper at the Barnsley Metrodome on Friday evening, as both put their unbeaten professional records on the line.

And after dedicating herself to her training camp, Bradley believes she is in great shape for the bout.

“It’s been good. It’s been tough at times but there’s been a lot of sparring,” said the 31-year-old reigning super lightweight Commonwealth champ, who will be switching divisions for the bout.

“Sometimes I struggle for it, but we’ve been sparring one, two, sometimes three times a week.

“This week is all about positivity as I prepare for the fight. I’ve got to make sure I’m right.”

While Bradley is looking forward to Friday’s showdown, she is adamant some personal hurdles will also give her an edge.

“Camp’s been tough at times. My mum was ill and that was hard working through camp,” she added.

“I’ve learnt that the person you are shapes the fighter you are in the ring and life makes you mentally stronger.

“But I have to remain focused. I don’t want to be boxing at 39 like some girls I know are.

“I want to achieve what I want to achieve and get it done.

“My dream is to fight for a world title, and I’d love that as soon as possible.”