Bradley’s title hopes ended in final round

Nina Bradley’s hopes of winning the WBC International lightweight title were ended by Terri Harper on Friday night.

Bostonian Bradley was stopped in the final round of their competitive bout at Barnsley Metrodome, Bradley’s first pro defeat.

Harper started brightly and had Bradley, 31, down twice in the opening two rounds before she corrected herself and took the fight to Harper.

But on the night the 22-year-old Yorkshire fighter claimed victory in the 10th round, the referee stepping in to end the contest.

Bradley, the reigning super lightweight Commonwealth champ, switched divisions for the bout.