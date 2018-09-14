Bradley sets sights Commonwealth title

Nina Bradley will fight for a Commonwealth title this weekend.

The former Boston ABC fighter will put her unbeaten pro record on the line when she faces Tanzania’s Fariche Mashauri at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

The winner will claim the vacant female Commonwealth Super Lightweight belt.

Bradley, originally from Boston but now living and training in Nottinghamshire, believes winning the title could be a stepping stone in her career.

“If I won the Commonwealth title then I get a world ranking, and that could lead to a potential world title fight,” she said.

“I’ve got to put everything into it if I want to achieve my biggest dreams.”