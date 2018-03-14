Brands action for draper duo

Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke took their draperRACING Yamahas to Brands Hatch at the weekend to race in the Team Respro MRO 600 class.

They used the track time to test their new machines and find a good base setting ahead of the new season.

Philp, from East Kirkby, qualified on pole for the first race on Saturday, but was unfortunate to miss the cut-off point for the grid and was forced to start the 10-lap affair from the back.

But he got his head down and began to plough through the back markers, making his way through to 20th on the first lap.

He made good progress through the field to settle into third place on the penultimate lap but was not quite close enough to the front two to make a pass on the pair to take the win.

In the second race he led from lights to flag to take a solid win, recording the fastest lap of the race with a 49.192s - 88.4mph lap which was under the club lap record.

The race on Sunday was a repeat performance as he once again took a lights to flag victory, but it was a hard-fought affair as Sam Smith was right behind him throughout the race.

But Philp held him off to take his second win of the weekend.

Clarke, from Kirton, also had to start the first race from the back of the grid on Saturday after missing the cut off point but powered through the field to finish in 10th position.

He was having a few problems with the front end set up but he persevered and brought the bike home in 10th position once again.

The team worked on the bike making adjustments to the set up in readiness for race on Sunday which appeared to make the world of difference to Clarke’s performance as he was able to push through from a sixth row start to complete the 12 laps in fourth position; a vast improvement on Saturday’s results.

He said: “I am pleased with my result today.

“Once the set up had been adjusted it felt like a different bike. I am really comfortable on it now and can’t wait to get to Donington next week.”

The team will regroup at Donington Park on Tuesday to take part in the official British Superbike test where they will put the finishing touches to the bikes ahead of the first round of the British Supersport and Superstock 600 championships that take place at the Leicestershire circuit over the Easter weekend, March 31-April 2.