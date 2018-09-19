Brian claims two golds for England

Brian Hill returned from the Six Nations Table Tennis competition with two gold medals.

Competing for England in the 70s men’s event, Brian and partner Peter Radford won the doubles with a four-set victory over Barry Hill and Ken Stonebridge in the final.

And Brian’s second gold came in the team contest, which England won after beating off competition from Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, The Isle of Man and an England B side.

However, 74-year-old Brian’s hopes of winning singles gold were ended when he met partner Radford who pipped him in a deuce fifth end.

Brian will move up to the men’s 75 category next year, and he is hoping to take part in the 2019 European Championships in Budapest, Hungary.