Brian claims Westwood Lakes vets open prize

Brian Thompson won the first match of the new year at Westwood Lakes, claiming victory in the Over 50s Open on Thursday.

A total of 28 anglers took to Swallow Lake.

Brian Thompson caught from the start to win with 48lbs 12oz of mainly small carp and F1 carp from peg 13.

In second place was Tony Evans with 42lbs and the third-placed angler was Paul Oglesbee.

Results: 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) 48lbs 12oz, peg 13; 2 Tony Evans (Dynamite Baits) 42lbs 8oz, peg 5; 3 Paul Oglesbee (Westwood Lakes) 39lbs 0oz, peg 7; 4 Mick Morgan (Westwood Lakes) 28lbs 8oz, peg 18.