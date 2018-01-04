Brian is the top rod at Swallow’s 50s Open

Brian Thompson came out on top as Westwood Lakes held their Over 50s Open Match last Thursday.

Held on Swallow Lake, there were 19 anglers taking advantage of the mild weather and catching a good range of fish and weights.

The biggest weight was caught by Thompson (Westwood Lakes) on peg 19.

He took 46lbs 12oz.

In second was Dave Robinson on peg two with 44lbs.

Third was John Taylor (Sensas Mark One) at peg 14 with 39lbs 14oz.

Results: 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 19, 46lbs 12oz; 2 Dave Robinson (Westwood Lakes) peg 2, 44lbs; 3 John Taylor (Sensas Mark One) peg 14, 39lbs 14oz; 4 Trevor Ogilvie (Westwood Lakes) peg 4, 34lbs 8oz; 5 Mick Morgan (Westwood Lakes) peg 11, 34lbs 4oz.