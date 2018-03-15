Bright for Orange A

Boston Tennis Club’s Orange A team have won the Lincolnshire Winter Indoor Mini Tennis League title.

Poppy Gibbons and Ben Rudkin, playing in the nine and under age category, were triumphant.

The Orange A team played Grantham 2 in the semi-finals.

Poppy and Ben stood 3-1 up after the singles round, so the doubles, won by Grantham, did not affect the overall score.

In the final, Boston Orange A played Eastgate and comfortably won 5-0.

Boston Orange B’s Matilda Clark and Billy Smith were contesting the fifth-to-eighth-place positions.

Their play-off match was close and every rubber was won by only two points.

However, the majority of the wins went to Eastgate 2 and the team lost 1-4.

However, Matilda and Billy bounced back to win the sewventh-eighth play-off against Eastgate 3 without losing a game.

In the Winter Seniors’ League, all but one of the Boston teams have completed their matches and the teams are now looking ahead to the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Summer Seniors League, which begins in April.

Boston Men’s 1 finished as runners-up in the top flight and Boston Men’s 3 were runners-up in Division Two.

The Men’s 3 finished fourth in Division One.

Boston Ladies 1 were fourth in Division One and the Ladies’ 3 played Spalding in the last match of the team’s winter season, winning 5-3.

That secured third place in Division Three.

The team on this occasion was Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Cook and Denise Priestley.

The Ladies’ 2 are propping up Division One and will be relegated.

The team played the penultimate match against Eastgate on Saturday and lost out 0-4.

The team on this occasion was Catherine Ellis, Helen Duckett, Sue Dring and Mary Smura.