Powerlifter Nikki Elding claimed silver at the British Classic Bench Press championships this weekend.

Competing in the 72kg Masters 2 category, she claimed second place with a comfortable 60kg at the Ousdale School, Milton Keynes.

She has set herself the target of 70kg for her next meet.

Nikki, 50, from Fishtoft, is coached by her husband Chris and trains at the Workhouse Gym.