British Rowing honour Graham’s dedication

Boston Rowing Club coach Graham Panton has been given a Lifetime Achievement Award by British Rowing.

He received his Medal of Merit at the Carlton Road Boathouse during the recent Team GB winter assessments, held on the Witham.

GB Rowing’s head coach Jurgen Grobler and Sir David Tanner, the performance director for the GB rowing team, were on hand to deliver the certificate.

“It’s always been a nice, friendly place to be,” said Mr Panton, 73, explaining his 47-year relationship with the Boston club.

Mr Panton began rowing as a 14-year-old at school.

He then rejoined the club in 1970 and completed the first of 29 consecutive 31-mile rowing marathons the following year.

Many of those slogs were undertaken alongside Huw Champion, who has since completed 50 consecutive marathons.

Mr Panton - who has held many titles at the boathouse, including captain and vice-chairman - qualified as a coach in 1999.

Speaking of his award, he admitted: “It was a wonderful surprise.”

Pictured, from left, are Boston Rowing Club president Sue Ganley, GB coach Jurgen Grobler, award recipient Graham Panton and performance director Sir David Tanner.