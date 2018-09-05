British title for young Mickie

Mickie Simpson has been crowned British Youth Grasstrack champion.

The Wrangle youngster claimed the title at Walton, near Peterborough, on Saturday.

Up against stiff competition – including defending champion Jake Mullford – Mickie won the first three races.

He then claimed a safe second in race four before going into the fifth and final race knowing he only had to stay on his bike to claim the crown – ending in third to top the podium and become British 250 Inters champ.

On Sunday Mickie competed in a South Midlands Centre championship, also at Walton.

He claimed one race win and three seconds to finish second overall behind rival Mullford.