Broughton is the WAW world wrestling champ

Dale Broughton has become The WAW Wrestling world champion.

He claimed the belt at the town’s Peter Paine Centre on Sunday night, spurred on by a deafening home crowd.

Dale has his arm raised by the referee.

Dale defeated Japan’s Kendo with a leg submission to bring the world title to Boston.

Despite having a cut above his eye early on, underdog Dale beat the Japanese favourite.

However, after the presentation he was challenged immediately by rival Zak Knight.

With the crowd in uproar, security was needed to keep Knight and Dale apart.

Dale has accepted the challenge and will now defend his title against Knight at the Peter Paine Centre On July 1.

Knight, a former world champion, is the brother of WWE star Paige and, stands at 6ft 5ins, weighing 20 stone.