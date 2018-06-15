Broughton to face WWE star’s brother

Boston wrestler Dale Broughton has just signed the contract to make his second WAW World heavyweight wrestling title defence in his home town.

On Sunday, July 1 he will face Zak Knight, the brother of WWE diva Paige at Rosebery Avenue’s Peter Paine venue.

Knight - who stands 6ft 5ins tall and is 20 stone of pure aggression - is tipped to follow his sibling into the USA big time.

Knight is no stranger to Boston after issuing the challenge in the town after Broughton won the title in April.

Broughton defeated Norway’s Erik Isaaksen in May in his first defence.

Also on the bill will be WAW stars Ricky Knight jnr, Roy Knight and the Bellatrix Warriors.

Tickets are selling fast and can be bought from Rumblin Tums cafe on Fish Hill, Boston or by calling 07768 528 301.

Tickets cost £12 for £40 for a family of four.

The event begins at 6.30pm.