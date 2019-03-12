Brown books place in the quarter-finals

Boston ABC’s Coby Brown has progressed to the quarter-finals of the National Championships.

The East Midlands champion and club captain was drawn against Tyne Tees and Wear Champion Declan Nunn, of Plains Farm ABC, on Sunday.

Harem Ali, Dylan Harmon and Lily Reed.

Coby began the bout at a fast tempo, having success with his straight punches as he out-punched the Sunderland fighter, who tried to roughhouse the Boston lad in the early stages.

Moving into the second round, Coby took his foot off the pedal and gave Nunn a foothold in the contest, levelling it at a round apiece.

A big final round was ordered from the Boston corner and Coby produced the goods, setting a high workrate that the Sunderland boy couldn’t simply stay with.

A grandstand finish saw Coby over the line as he progresses into the last eight.

On Friday evening the club took three boxers to Kingston Upon Hull to compete in a gym show.

Lily Reed made her debut, matched against Alisha Mara of the Meanwood ABC.

The Boston ABC fighter began the contest cautiously as Mara was using her height and reach advantages to good effect.

Lily piled the pressure on and began to get the success she was looking for, although Mara that was declared the winner.

Dylan Harmon was matched against local boy Sam Graves in a very even contest that could have gone either way.

Graves tried to box from range and Dylan persistently stormed forwards, unleashing his arsenal.

When Dylan got close Graves would hold, but he wasn’t being penalised.

Dylan came on strong in the final round but it was too late to snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Harem Ali was matched against southpaw Ewan Mackenzie, from Bilton Hall.

Boxing behind his jab, Harem used good head movement to evade the attacks of the taller quick-handed Mackenzie, whilst trying to move in to get attacks of his own off.

Harem showed good variation and determination in this bout but lost on a points decision against an awkward opponent.