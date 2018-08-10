Bryan makes a winning return

It was a welcome back to golf for Boston West Seniors’ secretary Bryan Kirkham.

He was playing in his first medal of the year because of his recent operation.

Playing in the first group out, he had to wait a long time to see if anyone had managed to beat his excellent score of nett 69.

Playing very steady golf throughout, he managed to beat Graham Squires by one stroke and Stewart Needham was again in the top three with another good score of 71.

Bryan also received a bottle of wine by getting the nearest the pin on the eighth hole with 11ft 8in, and Tony Taylor won the nearest the pin in two on the fourth hole.

The Seniors played a match against Toft Golf Club last week, and came out 3.5-2.5 winners.

Captain Bill Laing and partner Keith Boothby were edged out 2/1 by Toft’s Peter Henderson and Eric King.

Other results: John Clark and Andy Frankowski lost 3/2; Peter Kelly and Ian McKenzie won 5/4; Harry Burling and Simon Cooper halved; Graham Goor and Graham Squires won 5/3; and Les Martin and Ken Ashworth won 2/1.