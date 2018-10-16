BSC 11 shock title challenging rivals

BSC 11 pulled off a shock when they beat title challengers BSC 20 5-3 in the Boston Snooker League’s Snooker Centre Super League.

Marco Carvalho and Daley Richardson split before John Sharp and Jamie Turner did the same. Luke Aarons then put BSC 11 4-2 up before M. Figucihdo and Luis Hoyles also shared.

Shodfriars 20 visited Cons 7 and were made to battle for their 5-3 win.

Charlie Rolfe put Cons ahead when he took the first frame against Carl Rowe.

Rowe took the next frame to level the scores but Darren Christian put Shoddys 3-1 up when he defeated Dean Simmons.

Joe Welch made it 4-1 before Paul Tether replied.

Paul Revell made the scores 4-3 but Tom Hill had the final word, taking the final frame with a break of 89.

BSC 2 and BSC 3 did battle in a close match. Pete Grooby and Neil Hudson shared the opening two frames before Stuart Whitaker put BSC 2 3-1 up against Mark Day.

Andy Swan took the next frame for BSC 3 before Gary Charlton replied and Grant Marshall made the score 5-2, only to see Neil Robinson take the last frame in a 5-3 BSC 2 win.

Breaks: C. Rolfe 32, D. Simmons 21, P. Tether 32, T. Hill 89, S. Whitaker 43, 33, A. Swan 36, N. Robinson 41.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, Shodfriars 3 and BSC 16 played out a 4-4 draw.

David Skinner and Stan Matthews opened proceedings and shared the first two frames. Russ Snade then put Shoddys 3-1 up when he beat Brett Skinner.

Dan Collins and Paul Spencer then shared the next two frames to leave the score 4-2 before Gav Skinner beat Dick Crunkhorn to rescue a draw.

BSC 10 beat Cons 5 7-1.

Rick Ladds beat Alan Haycock 2-0, Carl Baily making the score 4-0 when he defeated Nathan Yardley.

It was soon 6-0 as Dan Burt bettered Derek Wood and Nick Hanson made it 7-0 before Alan Yardley managed to pinch the final frame.

BSC 8 hosted Cons 6 in an entertaining match. Steve Greensmith and Chris Spencer shared the opening two frames.

Craig Lee then put Cons 3-1 up as he brushed past Stefan Taylor.

Paul Raymond then put Cons 4-1 up taking the frame with an expertly-crafted 43 break. Gary Dunmore replied, taking the next and Matthew Povey then made the score 5-2 with an exhibition of safety play.

In the next frame Shaun Dunmore responed to make it 5-3 to Cons 6.

Breaks: S. Matthew 22, D. Collins 30, A. Haycock 21, C. Lee 21, 20, P. Raymond 43.

Cons 2 visited Graves Park in the Cotts Builders Division One, the sides playing out a 4-4 draw.

Dale Sawer put Cons 2 2-0 up when he defeated Ged Hall and soon it was 4-0 as Graham Ruck beat John Hodgson.

John Clarke and Martin Hodgson completed the comeback at the expense of Martin Griggs and James Leary.

BSC 12 hosted Kirton Leisure 1 and also played out a 4-4 draw.

Laurence Brown put BSC 2-0 up as he defeated Kev Lymer.

Alan Laws made it 3-0 before Wayne Burton pulled a frame back.

Adam Gurton then took the next frame for Kirton, before Simon Wood replied.

Ian Parnell rescued the draw for Kirton as he defeated BSC 12’s Graham Day.

Breaks: S. Wood 22, I. Parnell 22.

In the Launchburys Division Two, top-of -the-table BSC 7 slipped up against new boys BSC 21.

Jason Pocklington suffered a shock defeat to league veteran Jim Hartley.

It was then 3-0 to BSC 21 when Hayden Roberts took the first frame against Scott Easton.

Easton took the next to reduce arrears.

Nigel Brasier then made it 4-1 to BSC 21 when he took the first against Kevin Hirst.

Hirst replied with the next frame to keep BSC 7 in the match.

The contest ended at 4-4 as Chris Hirst defeated Thomas Vamplew.

BSC 6 travelled to West End and came away with a 5-3 victory.

Callum Simmons put BSC ahead 2-0 by defeating Kev Stait.

Callum also set the new highest break so far with a break of 32.

It was soon 4-0 as Nathan Cock defeated Daryll Green.

James Waterfell made it 5-0 before John Bell replied.

Carl Mason made the score respectable by taking the last two frames for West End against Stephen Cock.

Breaks: C. Simmons 32, J. Bell 28.