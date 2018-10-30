BSC 2 shock defending champs in snooker league

BSC 2 travelled to Donington and caused a shock as they defeated the defending Boston Snooker Centre Super League champions.

Gary Charlton gave BSC the perfect start when he battled to a win against Vince Fitter.

Craig Fitter levelled the match at 2-2 when he cruised past Stuart Whitaker.

Grant Marshall put BSC 4-2 up when he defeated Wayne Dent in a close match and Pete Grooby then sealed the win for BSC when he took the first frame against Sean Swinburn.

Sean took the last frame of the evening, but BSC 2 walked away 5-3 victors.

Elsewhere in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League, Shods 20 and BSC 11 battled to a surprise draw.

Tom Hill put Shods 2-0 up as he defeated John Sharp.

Joe Welch and Josh Fell shared the next two frames, both knocking in a 57 break each.

Marco Carvalho then levelled the match for BSC 11 when he defeted the current Town Champion Carl Rowe.

Darren Christian and Luke Arons then shared the last frames of the night, leaving the match as a 4-4 draw.

Breaks: C. Fitter 23, 44, S Swinburn 32, J. Welch 57, J. Fell 57.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, BSC 10 inflicted Shods 3’s first defeat of the season upon tem.

Dan Burt gave BSC the perfect start when he comfortably defeated Dan Collins.

Mario Richards made it 4-0 by beating Russ Snade and Richard Crunkhorn pulled a frame back for Shods, but Nick Hanson took the next to guarantee the win for BSC.

Carl Baily and Jim Ely shared the last two frames to leave BSC 10 6-2 victors.

Cons 6 joined BSC 10 at the top of the table when they beat Cons 5.

Craig Lee put Cons 6 1-0 up when took the first frame.

Alan Haycock replied by pinching the next on the black.

That was to be Cons 5’s only point of the night as Paul Raymond beat Nathan Yardley and Chris Spencer followed suit against Bill Spooner.

Sam Hill was on last, and he defeated Alan Yardley to secure the 7-1 win for promotion hopefuls Cons 6.

Kirton 5 hosted BSC 8 and played out a 4-4 draw.

Jamie Brinkley and Steph Taylor shared the opening frames before Julian Furnell and Shaun Dunmore could not be seperated either.

Adam Norton comfortably beat Louis Wong to put BSC 8 4-2 up.

Andy Bush rescued the draw for Kirton when he beat Gary Dunmore 2-0.

Breaks: A. Haycock 21, C. Lee 24, C. Spencer 20, D. Burt 36, 25, 22, S. Taylor 20, J. Furnell 22, A. Bush 21.

COTTS BUILDERS DIVISION 1

Cons 3 maintained their 100 per cent win record when they defeated Graves Park 6-2 in the Cotts Builders Division One.

Paddy Kearns put Cons 2-0 up when he defeated John Hodgson.

Graham Johnson then made it 4-0 when he brushed aside Ged Hall.

Martin Hodgson pulled two frames back when he beat Scot Gray and Peter Epton made sure of the win when he comfortably defeated Chris Hall.

Kirton 1 leapt up the table when they beat BSC 15 6-2 this week.

Wayne Burton and Dave Cartwright shared the opening two frames.

Kev Lymer and Stu Holland shared the next two to leave the match balanced at 2-2.

Adam Gurton then put Kirton 4-2 up when he fortunately beat Ian Russell.

Ian Parnell then defeated Chris Vere to seal the victory for Kirton 1.

Breaks: S. Gray 24, P. Epton 23.

In the Launchbury Division Two, BSC 18 hosted West End this week and endured their first whitewash of the season.

Kev Stait started the mauling when he comfortably beat Coonor Charlton.

Matthew Bradbury then battered Zac Lumley to make it 4-0. It was soon 6-0 as Carl Mason ran out an easy winner against Andy Bird.

John Bell then sealed the 8-0 win when he defeated Jimmy Birtwhistle.

BSC 9 hosted BSC 6 and played out a 4-4 draw.

Gav Hallgarth put BSC 9 1-0 up when he beat Gordon Russell 83-0.

Gordon fought back in the second and levelled the scores at 1-1.

Callum Simmons then put BSC 9 3-1 when he defeated Alan Traynor. Paul Creasey drew BSC 6 level at 3-3 when he beat Stephen Cock.

Paul Argyle then put BSC 6 in front for the first time when took the first frame off Nathan Cock.

BSC 6’s celebrations were cut short when Nathan stole the last frame on the black to share the spoils at 4-4.

Breaks: M. Bradbury 41, C. Simmons 20, P. Creasey 20.