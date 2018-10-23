BSC 20 are made to work for their win

BSC 20 were made to work for their 5-3 win at Cons 7 in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League.

Steve Mooney put BSC 2-0 up when he thrashed Nigel Salmon and it soon became 4-0 as Jamie Turner soundly beat Charlie Rolfe.

Dean Simmons pulled two frames back for Cons when he battled past Louis Hoyles, while Danny Newton took the next frame to secure the win before Paul Tether tied.

Also in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League, Donington 1 got a much-needed win and put themselves back in the title picture when they thrashed BSC 3 8-0.

Sean Swinburn defeated Chris Ellis, Stuart Atkin beat Neil Hutson, Wayne Dent got past Nigel Robinson and Craig Fitter beat N. Dolman.

BSC 2 hosted BSC 11. Gary Charlton and John Sharp shared the opening frames before the next two were shared between Pete Grooby and Marco Carvalho.

Grant Marshall put BSC 20 in to the lead when he defeated Josh Fell and it was soon 6-2 to BSC 2 when Stuart Whitaker emphatically defeated Luke Arons.

Breaks: S. Mooney 20, D. Simmons 21, P. Grooby 31, S. Whitaker 40.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, Cons 6 looked to push forward with their promotion bid this week when they hosted Kirton 5.

Jamie Brinkley put Kirton 1-0 up when he pinched the first frame on the black but Ben Wrigglesworth made it 1-1 when he pummelled Jamie 85-1 in the second frame.

Craig Lee made it 3-1 to Cons when he soundly beat Steve Sharp and Andy Bush pulled a frame back for Kirton to make it 3-2. Sam Hill took the next to make it 4-2.

Chris Spencer and Louis Wong shared the last two frames, leaving Cons 6 as 5-3 winners.

BSC 16 got a much-needed win against bottom side Cons 5.

Brett Skinner and Nathan Yardley shared the opening two frames, Andy Lawrence and Alan Haycock also sharing the next two.

Paul Spencer then moved BSC 16 4-2 in to the lead when he beat Bill Spooner. David Cutting secured a 6-2 win for BSC 16, when he defeated Derek Wood.

BSC 8 hosted Shods 3 this week and played out a 4-4 draw.

Steph Taylor and Dan Collins shared the first two frames and Russ Snade then put Shods 3-1 up when he defeated Shaun Dunmore.

Adam Norton made the score 3-3 when he beat John Vines and Richard Crunkhorn put Shods 4-3 in the lead, only to see Gary Dunmore steal the last frame on the black to leave the match a draw.

Breaks: B. Wrigglesworth 40, C. Lee 27, D. Cutting 32, D. Collins 25, A. Norton 32.

BSC 15 and Cons 2 did battle in the Cotts Builders Division One this week.

Dave Cartwright and Keith Carrington shared the opening frames before Ian Russell put BSC ahead when he beat Gary Middleton.

Dave Whyler drew the match level at 3-3 when he beat Stu Holland 2-0. Jamie Rushin then got the winning points for BSC when he defeated Dale Sawer in two extremely close frames, leaving the score 5-3 to BSC 15.

Kirton 1 hosted neighbours Graves Park.

Park took a 2-0 lead when Ged Hall beat Adam Gurton but Kev Lymer levelled when he defeated John Hodgson.

That was as good as things got for Kirton as John Clarke beat Ian Parnell and Martin Hodgson beat Wayne Burton to make it 6-2.

Breaks: I. Russell 32, J. Rushin 21, K. Lymer 22.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 21 hosted BSC 18 in a battle of the league’s bottom two sides.

Thomas Vamplew and Jimmy Birthwhistle shared the opening frames and Stephen Carey and Andy Bird shared the next two.

It was soon 3-3 as Jim Hartley and Connor Charlton could not be separated, but BSC 21 were awarded a 2-0 win in the final round and claimed 5-3 victory when BSC 18 could not field a fourth player.

League favourites BSC 7 travelled to BSC 6 and Kevin Hirst put them 2-0 up when he beat Mike Deal.

Craig Churchman made it 4-0 to BSC 7 when he fortunately beat Gordon Russell.

It was then 5-0 as Chris Hirst took the first frame against Paul Argyle.

The unthinkable happened in the next frame as Chris Hirst lost on the black ball. It was then 5-2 as Paul Creasey took the first frame against Jason Pocklington, but parity was restored as Jason took the next frame and secured the 6-2 win.

Breaks: K. Hirst 20, 20.