BSC teams can’t be separated on the baize

BSC 2 and BSC 11 played out a 4-4 draw in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Pete Grooby and John Sharp shared the first two frames before Stuart Whitaker and Josh Fell also drew. BSC’s2 captain Grant Marshall comfortably defeated Manuel Figueiredo to put his side 4-2 ahead, only for Luke Arons to level against Gary Charlton.

Elsewhere in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League, BSC 20 kept the pressure on second-place Dons 1 with a 5-3 victory over Cons 7. Carl Manning defeated Paul Goodacre to put BSC 2-0 ahead. Dean Simmons and Shane Batey split the next two frames before in-form Daley Richardson made it 5-1 to BSC with victory over Charlie Rolfe. Paul Revell pulled two frames back for Cons as he defeated an injured Luis Hoyles.

Dons 1 kept themselves within touching distance of Shods 20 by beating BSC 3 6-2.

Graham Cripsey beat Mark Day to put Dons 2-0 ahead. It was soon 4-0 as Wayne Dent defeated Andy Swan. Neil Hutson pulled two frames back for BSC when he beat Vince Fitter. Craig Fitter had the last word and secured the 6-2 win when he beat Nigel Robinson.

Breaks: C. Manning 29, P. Revell 24, 28, S. Whitaker 46.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, Cons 6 got back to winning ways as they narrowly defeated Kirton 5.

Ben Wrigglesworth easily defeated Jamie Brinkley to put Cons 2-0 ahead. Steve Sharp pulled a frame back for Kirton before Chris Spencer replied. Sam Hill made it 4-1 to Cons but Kirton replied through Julian Furnell with the next frame. Andy Bush got Kirton within one point at 4-3, but Craig Lee dug deep to take the last frame and secure Cons a 5-3 win.

BSC 8 kept themselves in the promotion hunt with a hard-fought win over Shods 3.

The in form Steph Taylor put BSC 2-0 ahead with victory over Jim Ely. Dan Collins levelled the scores for Shods when he beat Shaun Dunmore. BSC were once again in the lead as Adam Norton defeated Russ Snade. Gary Dunmore then secured the win for BSC as he took the penultimate frame. Dick Crunkhorn took the final frame of the evening as BSC came away 5-3 victors.

BSC 16 recorded a 5-3 win over bottom side Cons 5. Stanley Matthews and Nathan Yardley shared the opening frames. Brett Skinner then moved BSC 3-1 in the lead when he defeated Alan Haycock. Mick Marshall made it 5-1 with a comprehensive win over Bill Spooner. Derek Wood made the scores respectable as he took the last two frames of the evening for Cons when he beat David Cutting.

Breaks: B. Wrigglesworth 24, 25, C. Spencer 24, A. Bush 25, B. Skinner 22, D. Wood 33, D. Cutting 21.

Cons 2 travelled to Cotts Builders Division One basement boys BSC 15 this week and came away 6-2 winners.

Dave Cartwright and Keith Carrington shared the opening frames. Gary Middleton moved Cons 3-1 ahead as he defeated Ian Russell. The score soon became 5-1 as Dale Sawer breezed past Stu Holland. Chris Vere pulled a frame back for BSC but Dave Whyler took the last frame of the night and secured the 6-2 victory for Cons.

Kirton 1 moved themselves away from the bottom with an emphatic 7-1 win over Graves Park. Ian Parnell beat Ged Hall to put Kirton 2-0 in to the lead and Kevin Lymer made it 4-0 when he defeated John Hodgson. Wayne Burton made it 6-0 to Kirton, beating Martin Hogson and Adam Gurton added the seventh frame before John Clarke piked up a frame for his side.

Breaks: K. Carrington 20, I. Parnell 21.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 18 finally recorded their first league victory week as they defeated BSC 21 5-3.

Jim Hartley and Jamie Barnes split the first two frames. Luke Johnson and Jimmy Birthwhistle also shared two frames. Thomas Vamplew and Andy Bird followed suit and shared their frames. The breakthrough came in the last match as Dom Howard defeated Dec Butler to secure BSC 18 their first win.

BSC 6 hosted BSC 7 and played out a 4-4 draw. Kevin Hirst defeated Alan Traynor to put BSC 7 2-0 ahead. Mike Deal and Jason Pocklington then shared two frames. Paul Argyle levelled the match for BSC 6 as he saw off the challenge from Craig Churchman. The last two frames of the evening were split between Paul Creasey and Chris Hirst.

Breaks: L. Johnson 24, A. Traynor 24, P. Argyle 24.