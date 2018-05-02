Bubwith race opener

Two of the three races scheduled to open the 2018 pigeon racing season fell victim to the weather.

However, the 70-miler from Bubwith survived.

Results: Boston Central RPC - 1, 2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1162, 1123 and 1117 yards per minute; 4 K. Ward 1091, 5, 6,7,8 and 9 Upsall and Grandson 1071, 1088, 1056, 1055 and 1046; 10 K. Ward 1040, 11 and 12 A. and K. Kirkman 1032 and 1031; Boston and District FC - 1 D. Brackenbury 1158, 2 and 3 Frost and Spooner 1142 and 1140; Swineshead and District RPC - 1 G. Wheatman 1129, 2 F. Corby 1049, 3 Mr and Mrs Welby 953.988, 4 G. Wheatman 953.300.