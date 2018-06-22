Bush leads the way to win four events

The fourth event in the Tommy Clay Track and Field Development series produced another set of improved performances at The Princess Royal Sports Arena.

At senior men’s level David Bush (Nene Valley Harriers), using the meeting to assist in his recovery from injury, won four events and Jamie Hirst (Sleaford Striders) finished first in the 1500m and 3000m races.

For the Boston Gold Tops, Steve Barnett was second in the 400m, in a time of 62.04secs, and second in the shot with a putt of 6.60m.

Louth AC athletes dominated events in the senior women’s, under 15 girls’ and under 17 men’s categories, whilst Bourne Town Harriers’ competitors featured well at under 17 women’s level.

For Boston and District Athletic Club, Jessica Ward was second in the under 15 girls’ 300m, in 53.06, and second again in the long jump competition.

The under 13 boys’ section saw contestants from Louth AC, Bourne Town Harriers and Diss AC dominate the track and field events.

A number of Boston under 13 girls produced improved performances across the range of events.

Alex Frick reduced her 1,500m time to 6.40.06 in winning that event, while Rosie Owen and Georgia Ward raised their shot performances to new levels taking the top two places, Rosie achieving 6.84m and Georgia 6,26m.

Megan Reid was second in the 600m (2.22.01) and third in the 100m (16.05).

Representing Skegness Grammar School, Rhianna Wilson reduced her 70m hurdles time by 1.2 seconds, winning in 16.04secs, and Rosie Owen was runner up in that event (17:02).

In the under 11 section, George Wilson, from Cleethorpes AC, was the outstanding performer, winning the 80m (12.08), 600m (1.52.08) and long jump (3.48m).

For Boston, Hayden Quantrill won the whizzer with a throw of 25.06m and also finished second in long jump (3.26m) and third in the 80m sprint (13.07).

Jack Clark-Atkins came second in the whizzer throw with 23.78m.

The under 11 girls events saw Boston’s Eleanor Lyddiatt a clear winner in the 80m sprint, reducing her time to 12.04secs. Eleanor also recorded 3.18m leap for second place in long jump.

Ronnie Grey won the long jump with a clearance of 3.23m and came second in the 80m, clocking 13:04secs, and third in the whizzer throw with 12.41m.

Jessica Frick won the 600m (2:10.05) and finished third in both the 80m (13.06) and long jump (3.11m), while Millie Walker was second in the whizzer with 13.42m.

In the under-9 boys’ section, Boston’s Devan Quantrill set a new PB in the 150m, winning in 30.06secs.

He also won the long jump with a leap of 2.29m and claimed third place in the 75m, clocking 14:08secs.

Nathan Foulsham was second in the 75m, given the same time as his Boston teammate Devan (14:08). Noah Donnelly Coles ran his fastest 150m, recording 31.02secs to finish second, and claimed a further runners up spot in long jump with a leap of 1.93m.

Lea Frick recorded 14:00secs to win the girls’ under-9 75m race.