Bush takes his pace on the podiums

Boston Triathlon Club’s junior members have been in action over the past three weekends.

The Darley Moor Duathlon began with a windy bike course, but that didn’t slow competitors down.

Matthew Bush,

Matthew Bush made the podium in his age group with a strong third place.

It has been a good season so far for the youngster, who also achieved fourth place at Scampton Duathlon earlier this year.

Five youngsters competed in the Ashbourn Aquathon, taking part on a hot and sunny day.

Bush took second place in the Tristar category.

The Grantham Aquathon, held at Meres Leisure Centre, covered almost all junior categories.

Eight club youngsters all achieved PBs in their respective swim distances.

The run was challenging but all of the juniors put in a strong performance.

Jess Herriott is currently sixth in the rankings for Triathlon England in the East Midland region, again showing the club has strong junior representation.

For more information about the club email info@bostontri.org.uk