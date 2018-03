Rob Buswell.

The event is held near King’s Lynn and hosted by Ryston Runners AC.

Boston Community Runners’ Rob Buswell took part along with his children, Alayna (under nine group) and Rhys (under 11) in perfect cross country conditions.

Rob is steadily building up his speed whilst gradually increasing distance, and was pleased with his time of 29 mins 27 secs over the 6.5Km course.

Coming out of the race with no niggles is setting Rob up for a good season of road running once again.