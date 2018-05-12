Busy schedule for the town snooker finals

Boston Snooker Centre will host the town finals this weekend.

Schedule:

Saturday - 11am Division One Knockout, Mike Deal v Dale Sawer; Mowbray Cup, Paul Revell v Stuart Whitaker; Seniors Cup, John Vines v Paul Argyle; 3pm Division Two Knockout, Nathan Cock v Jason Pocklington; 4pm Warth Doubles Cup, Carl Rowe & Darren Christain v Gary Middleton & Dale Sawer; 7pm Ray Lovely Cup, Barry Cox v Stuart Whitaker; Premier Knockout, Ben Wrigglesworth v Sam Hill; Team Knockout Cons 7 v Shodfriars 20.

Sunday - 11am Town semi-finals, Carl Rowe, J. Bates, S. Dawkins, B. Cox (drawn on the day); 2pm Men’s Own, Paul Revell v Charlie Rolfe; Leagill Cup, Craig Fitter v Darren Christian; 6pm presentation of all league and competition trophies; 7pm Town final.