Cadwell Park podium for Draper Racing’s Clarke

Aaron Clarke claimed a second-place finish at Cadwell Park.

The Kirton rider and Draper Racing teammate Tommy Philp were in action this weekend with Clarke racing well in the Superstock 600 class.

Philp took 14th in the British Supersport sprint race on Saturday before going on to secure 13th in Sunday’s feature race.

Clarke was never out of the top four during free practice and qualifying and started his 12 lap race from a front row grid position.

He said: “I got as much as I could from the bike today but we have a few changes to make for warm-up tomorrow but excited to get stuck in.”

The race was disrupted by two red flag situations for fallen riders and machines.

At the start of the original race Clarke was running in a strong second place until it was stopped on lap six.

At the re-start Clarke once again was running in a good second place but it only lasted for two laps before the red flag came out again.

This time the race was put back an hour as the Stock 1000 race was due to start.

Eventually there was a restart to be run over five laps and again Clarke settled into second place.

But on lap two Milo Ward made a harsh pass on him causing Clarke to run on at the chicane.

He rejoined in third place and one lap later regained his second place at Park Corner.

Although Ward was very close to him he was never in a position to pass him and Clarke crossed the finish line for his fourth second place of the current campaign.

The 20 points awarded bring his total to 109 and place him third in the rider standings, just four points away from second place with three races remaining.

Meanwhile, East Kirkby’s Philp qualified for a sixth row start to the highly competitive British Supersport Sprint race on Saturday and after completing the 11 lap affair in 14th place picked up two championship points.

Starting the 16-lap Feature race on Sunday from the sixth row it was always going to be a difficult task to get up on terms with the leaders but he gave it his best shot.

As the lights went out Philp settled into 16th place for the first couple of laps before moving up to 15th then 14th.

But on lap five Richard Kerr passed him and he spent the rest of the race circulating in 15th position.

The bonus was that two riders ahead were in a different class and did not score points thus Philp was elevated to 13th place to bag another three championship points.

Added to the two points gained from race one the five points from Cadwell take his total to 58 and place him 14th in the overall rider standings.

The next round for both championships is at Silverstone on September 7-9.