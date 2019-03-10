Callum Johnson claims third-round victory over Sean Monaghan

Boston’s Callum Johnson put himself back in contention for a second world title fight after a third-round victory over Sean Monaghan.

The 33-year-old light heavyweight proved too powerful for Monaghan, flooring him twice in the second and claiming the TKO victory in the third after battering his opponent in the corner.

The victory at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York, is Johnson’s first stateside win and puts him back in contention for a second world title fight following his defeat to IBF champ Arthur Beterbiev.

The result is Johnson’s 19th pro victory and only the second time Monaghan has been stopped in 32 bouts.