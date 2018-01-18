Callum Johnson to fight Frank Buglioni for the British Light Heavyweight title

Callum Johnson is set fight face Frank Buglioni for the British Light Heavyweight title in March.

The fight has been made and will go ahead pending a positive result from the Boston boxer’s medical, which he will get the results of this Tuesday.

Johnson was due to fight the Wise Guy at Cardiff’s Principality Arena in October, but had to withdraw due to illness.

However, he is confident he can succeed with his second bite of the cherry.

“I’m confident, I think his style suits me,” the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist told The Standard.

“I’ve just got to get the ok from the medical, but I’m confident I’ll pass that.”

Thirty-two-year-old Johnson and Buglioni, 28, are due to meet at The 02, London, on March 24.