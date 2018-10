Callum Johnson and Artur Beterbiev will go toe-to-toe this weekend. But how do challenger and champion compare?

CALLUM JOHNSON

Nickname: The One

Age: 33

From: Boston, Lincs

Lives: Boston, Lincs

Fights: 17

Won: 17 (12)

KO %: 71

Titles won: Commonwealth, British

Odds (via Betfair): 4/1

ARTUR BETERBIEV

Nickname: Wolf

Age: 33

From: Khasavyurt, Russia

Lives: Montreal, Canada

Fights: 12

Won: 12 (12)

KO %: 100

Titles won: IBF world

Odds (via Betfair): 1/7