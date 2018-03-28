Callum Johnson wants to add to his British and Commonwealth titles

Callum Johnson may have added the British light-heavyweight belt to his collection - but the Boston boxer is not done with winning titles.

The 32-year-old defeated defending champ Frank Buglioni in the first round at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday to add the title to his Commonwealth strap.

And now Johnson is setting his sights on more glory.

“We’ll have to sit down and discuss what’s next and what’s the best option for me,” Johnson added.

“But I said that I believed that winning this fight would open doors and I’m not done yet.

“I want more fights. Maybe something like the European title could be the next option for me.

“But it’s always been my dream to fight on the biggest stage, for a world title or whatever comes my way.

“But I want to get back in there and get a few more good paydays. I’m not getting any younger.”

Saturday’s fight was Johnson’s first since September 2016.

After the bout the pent-up aggression spilled over, with Johnson and coach Joe Gallagher celebrating wildly together.

“It meant a lot to us both,” added Johnson, whose 17 pro victories have come in the space of eight years.

“Joe knows what I’ve been through and he’s always been there for me, even when others probably would have given up.

“I want to thank him for everything he’s done for me.

“It was a great night for us all.”

Johnson also paid tribute to opponent Buglioni.

Things became heated between the pair in the build up to the fight, but afterwards the Wise Guy took to social media to congratulate Johnson.

“He was very respectful, which I appreciated,” Johnson added. “I don’t know him well but when we’ve met I’ve always liked him.

“I wasn’t sure why things were being said before, but I suppose he felt he had to sell the fight.

“We can’t spend time being friendly beforehand, it’s our job to punch each other in the head. It’s a tough business but I wish him well.”