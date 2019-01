Boston boxer Callum Johnson will return to the USA to fight Sean Monaghan, it has been revealed.

The 33-year-old is itching to get back to action following October’s defeat in Chicago to IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Johnson’s trainer Joe Gallagher has revealed that 37-year-old Monaghan will be his next opponent, with a March fight believed to be taking place in either the American’s home town of New York or Philadelphia.

An official announcement is yet to be made.