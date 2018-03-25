Callum Johnson wins title fight in first round

Callum Johnson won the British light-heavyweight title after stopping Frank Buglioni.

The Boston boxer - already the Commonwealth champ - claimed a first-round TKO victory at London’s O2 Arena.

It was the 32-year-old’s first fight since September 2016, but he wasted no time in asserting his dominance over the Wise Guy.

Johnson, who wore the word ‘Dad’ on the back of his shorts, paid tribute to his late father Paul after the bout.

“My dad told me from a young teenage boy I was going to be a champion and I’m just proving him right now and starting to believe it,” Johnson said after the bout.

“Everything I do I owe to my dad and mum and I’m so proud I can look up to the sky and say ‘we did it dad’.”