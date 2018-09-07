Can Clarke close in on top-two?

Aaron Clarke is looking to close in on the Superstock 600’s top two.

The Draper Racing rider and teammate Tommy Philp travel to Northamptonshire for the next round of their respective championships this weekend.

Clarke, from Kirton, will ride in the Superstock 600 class and Philp, from East Kirkby, in the two British Supersport races at Silverstone over the weekend of September 7-9.

Clarke is riding high in his championship.

He is lying third in the rider standings and only a few points away from the runner-up spot.

It is unlikely he could actually win the championship as Ryan Vickers holds a 66-point advantage over him.

But with 75 points still up for grabs, Vickers has not won the title yet.

Philp is running consistently within the top 15 of the British Supersport championship, and lies 14th in the rider standings with four rounds - eight races - remaining.

After recording a top-20 result at Cadwell Park in the last round, Old Leake rider Jack Drury is encouraged to do it again in the next round of the National Superstock 1000 championship at Silverstone.

But for a faulty tyre, Drury was looking at a points finish at Cadwell and will be hoping he can get nearer to it this weekend.

He needs to set a good lap time during qualifying to secure a better grid position which was the problem at Cadwell due to the faulty tyre.

He will have three races to contest, two on Saturday with a break in between to refuel and change tyres if necessary and then another race on Sunday so plenty of points up for grabs if he can make it up into the top 15.

With Tom Fisher returning to action, the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team is up to full strength for the British Superbike round at Silverstone.

Milo Ward and Ben Luxton will be contesting the National Superstock 600 round while Fisher will ride in the Superstock 1000 race.

Ward secured yet another podium finish in the last round at Cadwell Park and will be going all out to bag his fourth visit to the podium in the current campaign.

Luxton is also keen to impress and will be hoping to join his teammate on the podium for a second time.

Fisher is anxious to return to action and will be fully prepared for the three races on offer at Silverstone.

There are two races on Saturday each attracting half the normal points and as long as he finishes the first race he will be able to take part in the second.

The third race is for full points and is on Sunday morning.

Timetable:

British Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.35pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.05am, Sprint race (10 laps) 5.05pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.07am, Feature race (12 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.45pm. Sunday - 10 lap race 11.10pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 12.25pm, free practice two 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.30am, race one and two over 12 laps each 2pm; Sunday - warm up 9.15pm, race three 11 laps 12.40pm.